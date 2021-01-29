Williamsport -- John W. Mundrick, 64, of Williamsport died peacefully January 27, 2021 at ManorCare North.

Born May 8, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of Kenneth and Martha (Tyler) Mundrick.

John was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport High School. Throughout his life John continued to be a proud supporter of Williamsport Athletics and enjoyed cheering on the Millionaires. He worked for Stroehmanns Bakery and Miele Vending. John was a fan of the New York Mets, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years Tessa K. (Doan) Mundrick whom he married October 18, 1981, two sons Christopher Mundrick (Katelyn) of Halifax and Cory Mundrick (Fiance’ Kaileigh) of Wilkes-Barre, a granddaughter Aria Claire and expecting twin granddaughters in a few months, three siblings JoAnn Aloisio of Williamsport, Kay Alexander (Dave) of Muncy, and David Mundrick of Linden, a step-sister Shirley Wesley of Williamsport, a step-brother, Galen “Skip” Davenport (Pam) of Cogan Station and several step-siblings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-brother, Woody Mundrick.

In keeping with his wishes. services will be private.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110 memo Mundricks Marchers or online. Contributions may also be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.