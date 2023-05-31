Montgomery, Pa. — John W. Magyar, 74, of Montgomery died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born January 12, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri, he was the son of the late Joseph D. and Marjorie A. (Welch) Magyar. On January 12, 1992, he married the former Roxanne Richardson, who survives. Together they celebrated 31 years of marriage.

John was a graduate of Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri. He started his medical career in 1969 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a corpsman and was honorably discharged. He worked as a physician assistant for years before opening Paramedex Inc. in Williamsport. During this time, he volunteered with American Legion Post 617 ambulance service, serving as an EMT in South Williamsport. He also began his 40 plus years of service to Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company, where he was an active life member. John served as an EMT, rescue technician, ambulance captain, secretary, junior advisor, and treasurer at Station 13. In 1978, John started EMTS Inc., running the business in Williamsport until 1986 when he changed the name to EMTS Corp and relocated it to Lewisburg, serving Union and Snyder County until 2019, when he retired.

John began teaching in the 1970s and this became a passion of his, teaching EMT, CPR, First Aid, Infection Control, Vehicle Rescue, and many other courses. Over the years he taught for Bucks County Community College and HACC. He also served on the Lycoming County EMS Council for over 30 years and as Union County Deputy Coroner from 2015 until 2019.

John was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Williamsport, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the F & AM Ivy Lodge 106, Williamsport, the ZAFAR Grotto, South Williamsport, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon Susquehanna Forest #199.

In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed his river lot, boating, and collecting medical antiques.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons and daughters-in-law, JJ and Jeanna Magyar, of Montgomery, Christopher and Crystal Magyar, of Augusta, Georgia, Michael and Marie Magyar, of Lewisburg, and Mark and Leslie Magyar, of Maytown; the boy’s mother, Jane Magyar, of Muncy; a stepson and daughter-in-law, CJ and Shannon Odenbach, of Urbandale, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, McKenna, Lauren, and Victoria Magyar, Tyler Magyar-Mannino, Addison, and Landyn Magyar, Dylan Iseley, Kadyn Magyar, Reese, and Carter Magyar; and one great-grandson, Grayson Iseley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Debra Rood.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Friends will be received following the service from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farrington Place, 416 West Third St., Williamsport.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions be made to the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company, 24 Montgomery St., Montgomery, PA 17752.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

