Flemington, Pa. — John W. Gugliocciello, Sr., 74, of Flemington passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 12, 1948 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Irene Beck Gugliocciello.

John was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and then earned his A&P (Aircraft and Powerplant) License at the former Williamsport Area Community College, graduating in 1970.

On July 20, 1974, he married the former Mary Lee Zimmerman, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

John was employed by Piper Aircraft, Champion Auto Parts, Textron, Cerro Metal Products, and finally Lock Haven University from where he retired.

He was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.

John was also a member of the Sons of Italy and Flemington Hi-Neighbor Committee.

In addition to volunteering with the Flemington Hi-Neighbors, he was a faithful volunteer at the annual Sentimental Journey.

John was passionate about all things aircraft, especially planes and warcraft.

He was a very strong man and always the life of the party.

He was a talented videographer and spent a lot of time transferring films to DVDs.

In addition to his wife, Mary Lee Gugliocciello of Flemington, he is survived by two children: John (Christy) Gugliocciello, Jr. of Mill Hall and Lacy (Shawn) Tom of Flemington; two grandchildren, Dominic and Anthony Gugliocciello; a brother, Ken (Angie) Beck of Missouri; a brother-in-law, Dennis Weber of Mill Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Gugliocciello and sister, Phyllis Weber.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St, Flemington with Pastor Richard Conklin officiating. Private interment will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Lamar. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Lamar United Methodist Church or the Piper Museum, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.