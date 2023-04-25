Williamsport, Pa. — John Timothy Keliher, Jr. died suddenly Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Life Care Center in Andover, Kansas, of dementia.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1942 to John Timothy Keliher and Mary Louise Monks Keliher in Williamsport. He has one sister, Katherine Albertini, of Eagles Mere.

As a young child, he spent most of his summers in Eagles Mere, swimming and having fun. He attended Susquehanna Camp when he was older, where he received the trophy for most improved rider. He loved horses, and had them when he was married. He also loved to sail. He had the first Sunfish boat in Eagles Mere. When they had their first Regatta, John won the first-place trophy.

He and Jane sailed on Conneaut Lake, and in the Chesapeake many times. He took the Conneaut Lake Yacht Youth Club to Eagles Mere, where they won first place. His daughter was thrilled.

He attended the College of Emporia in Kansas, and received a business degree. He was a Military Policeman in Stuttgart, Germany during the Vietnam War.

John married Jane Roberts of Newton, Kansas on Aug. 10, 1968, and they had 54 years of wonderful married life. They had one daughter, Jennifer. She and her husband, Kenny Kester, gave John two beautiful granddaughters, Sarah Morgan Kester and Sage Marie Kester. John adored and loved these girls. He had great fun with them. They will miss him. In addition, he is survived by a niece, Beth Albertini Schetroma (Frank); and nephew, Bill Albertini (Tracy Anderson).

John ran the family business, J.T. Keliher Inc. He then worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as District Manager in Meadville. In 1997, they moved to Newton, Kansas, and he went to work for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Safety Inspector. He retired in 2005, and just enjoyed his family.

John was a fun-loving person, liked people, and will be missed by his friends and family.

A Memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Williamsport on May 30 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Little League, 539 US-15, So. Williamsport, Pa 17702.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

