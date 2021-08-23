Muncy -- John T. Hose, 93, of Muncy died peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport.

Born December 18, 1927 in Michelson, Michigan, he was a son of the late Winfield Scott and Estella “Irene” (Whipple) Hose. On Nov. 1, 1952, he married the former Pretta J. Kreamer, who survives. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

John was a 1945 graduate of Houghton Lake High School in Michigan. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. John received his undergraduate degree from the former Lock Haven State College and his master’s degree in education from Penn State University. He was a science teacher at Muncy Junior-Senior High School for many years, retiring in 1992.

John was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Muncy.

He was fond of woodworking, fishing, hunting and traveling. John was a handyman and enjoyed helping family and others in need. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Charlene Fonash and Stephen Deviney, of King of Prussia, Cindy Hose and Doug Gross, of Orangeville, Cathy and Rick McCormick, of Muncy and Bill and Teri Hose, of Melbourne Beach, Florida; four siblings, Chuck Hose, Roger Hose, Scott Hose and Ruth Fent, all of Michigan; seven grandchildren, Ryan Fonash (Nick Punch), Kevin Fonash, Andrew Fonash, Heath McCormick (Kaitlin Lyman), Lindsay (Dustin) March, Matt Hose (Stephanie Walsh) and Jen Hose (P. J. Murphy); and four great-grandchildren, Kiley and Kaden March, Bennett McCormick and Amalia Hose.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Jean Williams and Betty McGowan.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lock Haven.

