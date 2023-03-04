Williamsport, Pa. — John T. Burkhart, 95, of Williamsport passed away at The Gatehouse on Feb. 22, 2023.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Mary, on December 5, 2019.

John was born in Renovo on December 31, 1927, a son of the late Joseph and Louise (Shulak) Burkhart.

He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and graduated in 1945 from the former St. Joseph High School.

John retired from the former Avco Lycoming after 31 years of service.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Burkhart of Williamsport and Keith (Kerri) Burkhart of Montoursville; two daughters, Karen Burkhart of Denver, Colorado, and Lynn Burkhart of Williamsport; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to John’s wife Mary, two older brothers, William and Joseph Burkhart, preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial followed at Wildwood Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted with handling final arrangements.

