Williamsport — John S. Piazza III, 63, of Williamsport died peacefully at his home on July 12, 2022.

He was born September 3, 1958 in Montclair, New Jersey, son of the late John Piazza II and Bernadine (Salva) Piazza.

John graduated from Lycoming College in 1979, and acquired his MBA in 1984 and Juris Doctor in 1988 from the University of Dayton. He then practiced law in Williamsport. John was an airplane pilot, car and motorcycle enthusiast, member of Lycoming County Sportsman club, amateur historian, and had a great love for his cats.

He is survived by his wife whom he has been with since 1989, the former Kathleen T. “Kate” Trott; sons, Joshua D. Messier of Montoursville, John E. Piazza IV of Chicago, Illinois, and James A. Piazza of Philadelphia; daughters, Jennifer L. Piazza (Fiancé Brandon Gable) of Williamsport, Maria C. Piazza of New Jersey; sister, Luann Piazza of Dayton, Ohio; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

To plant a tree in memory of John Piazza, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

