Williamsport — John Raymond Coffey of Philadelphia died of natural causes at Pennsylvania Hospital on June 24, 2022.

He was born in Williamsport on Oct. 26, 1962 and was the beloved son of Raymond G. and Doris I. (Berry) Coffey.

John graduated from Widener University with a degree in culinary arts/hospitality. During his career, he worked as a professional chef and as the manager of the fine china and housewares department for Macy’s at the Depford Mall in New Jersey. He was most proud, however, of his years spent as chef and owner of the Laurel Cafe in downtown Williamsport.

John adored his cats, had a lifelong interest in automobiles, and loved sharing his cooking with others. He always enjoyed a good cup of chicory coffee and a big plate of homemade pasta.

Throughout his life, John was blessed with many loving and enduring friendships. Those devoted friends include Amy, Bill, Gail, Josephine, Jim, Mark, Mike, and Rick. All of them were family to John.

John is survived by his sisters, Lynda Howell (James) of Red Lion and Judy Renk of Williamsport; three nieces, Natalie Lawton, Elizabeth Butler, and Hannah MacDonald; and four great-nieces.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make contributions in John’s memory, the family respectfully suggest donations to Manna Nutrition Alliance 420 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19130 or to PAWS Adoption Center 100 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Coffey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.