Cogan Station -- John R. Weitlich, 74, formerly of Cogan Station, Pa., died at Manor Care South in Williamsport of cancer on March 31.

He was born November 25, 1946 in Manchester, Conn., the son of the late Ernest and Norma (Appler) Weitlich.

John graduated in 1964 from Wilson High School, West Lawn, Pa., and served in the Coast Guard for three years, spending most of his time in Texas.

In 1975, John married the former Cindy Halderman from Robesonia, Pa. They were married for two years and had no children. In his younger years, John did house painting. He loved music and played several instruments.

John suffered throughout his adult life from schizophrenia and spent much time in county jails and mental hospitals.

He is survived by his older brother Alan (Gail) from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and younger brother Mark (Tina) from Cogan Station, and their families.

John will be buried in the Quaker Hill Cemetery. His nephew Pastor David Weitlich will conduct a private service.

