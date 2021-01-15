Williamsport -- John R. Shaible, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Gate House.

He was married on October 26, 1951 to the former Constance “Connie” (Yearick) who survives. They shared 69 years of marriage.

John was born on January 3, 1929 in Williamsport and was the son of the late John L. and Mildred (Ott) Shaible. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1948 where he had participated in most competitive sports. He served with the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1948 – 1952. John was a firefighter for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire from where he retired with over 25 year’s service.

John was baptized in and still attended St. Mark Lutheran Church. He was a lifetime member of East Hill Hunting Club, Inc., charter member of the Lycoming County Emergency Services Council that started the paramedic program and the county communication center, fifty year member of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the Pa. Retired Professional fire fighters and the Williamsport Retired Fire Fighters, active in the Retirees Golf League at White Deer and served as treasurer for fourteen years, and was a fifty year super voter.

John was affiliated with Central Pa. Oil for over 22 years. He became a Pa. registered greens keeper and worked at the Williamsport County Club. He also maintained a putting green in his back yard for 29 years. He had enjoyed the years of being a host or uncle at the Little League World Series.

He enjoyed hunting, fished both fresh and salt water, and was a swimming instructor and a certified scuba diver.

John was a lifetime resident of Williamsport and would extol its virtues to anyone willing to listen.

In addition to his wife Connie, he is survived by four sons; William H. Shaible of Northampton, J. Scott Shaible (Denise) of Muncy, Steven F. Shaible of Key West, FL and Robert A. Shaible (Shawn) of Howard, one daughter; Bobbi-Lynn Dean (Gary) of Binghamton, N.Y., 12 grand children, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Shaible.

There will be a public viewing 11 a.m. to noon Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport. At the end of the viewing, there will be a procession to Wildwood Cemetery where the graveside service will be held.

