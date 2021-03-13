Williamsport -- John R. Nester, 66, of Williamsport passed away on March 9, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

John was born on February 17, 1955 in Pottsville, the son of the late George W. and Frances D. (Ryan) Nester.

John graduated from Williamsport High School in 1973 and attended Penn College. He was a welder, painter, and crane operator for ACF in Milton. John enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and spending time socializing. He was a member American Legion Post #1, Gesang Verein Harmonia, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lode 970 and former 40 et 8. He was a fan of Penn State and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Cynthia A. (Weaver) Nester, his sister Carol A. Parker of Charlotte, N.C., two nieces, Michele Walker and Danielle Chandler, a great-niece Madeleine Bane, a great number of cousins and his beloved fur babies Wyatt and Snickers.

The family will receive friends at Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 133 East 3rd St., Williamsport from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, P.O. Box 64348, St. Paul MN, 55164-0348 to benefit, depression, mental health awareness and curb alcohol abuse.

To sign a register book or share a memory please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.