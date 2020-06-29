Williamsport -- John Phillip McLean, 65, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.

Born July 15, 1954, in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late John William and JoAnn (Shearer) McLean.

John enjoyed working, traveling and camping all over the United States. He was a man of many professions and talents. John was known for his larger than life personality and his warm, kindhearted and affectionate ways. He truly enjoyed the finer things in life and had a great love for his beloved schnauzers, Ziggy and Lucy. John had a generous soul and took great delight in cooking and entertaining others.

He is survived by his siblings, Jenny Karchner (Jeff), of South Williamsport, Barbara Crigler (Melvin), of Pittsburgh and Brooks J. McLean, of Loganton; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jessica, Megan, Gillian, Madison, Lily, Alexander, Tatum and Payton; his dog Lucy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved schnauzer Ziggy.

In keeping with his wishes services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2508 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

