Watsontown — John N. Ferguson, Jr. of Watsontown passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his daughter's home in Millville on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Born April 30, 1937 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late John N., Sr. and Grace (Young) Ferguson. On October 12, 1956, he married the former Beverly Gamache and they have celebrated 65 years of marriage.

​He was a graduate of Watsontown High School and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

He was an avid fisherman and loved gardening.

​Surviving besides his wife, Beverly Ferguson, at home, are three daughters: Debra Ferguson of Millville, Kathy Clayton of Watsontown, and Susan Boyer of Milton; two sons: John N. Ferguson, III of Grantville and Scott Ferguson in the Philippines; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Ferguson and a sister, Barbara Ferguson, both of Watsontown.

​Preceding him in death besides his parents were two sons: David and Steven Ferguson; a son-in-law, Jerry Pennypacker; and a brother, William Ferguson.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Turbotville Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

