Williamsport, Pa. — John Michael Roskowski of Williamsport tragically and unexpectedly passed away last Thursday at the age of 69 years old.

John was a retired businessman, but more importantly he was a loving father, grandpa, son, and brother.

John graduated from South Williamsport High School, where he was an All-State athlete starring in baseball, basketball, track & field, and football. Upon graduating, he was on the football team at the University of Maryland. John worked for and eventually owned his father's business, Cable Services Company.

John was predeceased by his father, John Bruno Roskowski I, and is survived by his mother, Margaret Werline Roskowski, five children, John (Andrea) Roskowski, Louis (Tonique) Roskowski, Kristy (Zachary) Martin, Adam (Samantha) Roskowski, and Joseph (Elena Thomas) Roskowski, his eight grandchildren Gianluca Roskowski, Adriana Roskowski, Louis Roskowski, Eliana Roskowski, Calum Martin, Isla Martin, Theodore Roskowski, and Felix Roskowski, his companion Louise Campana, and his sister Lynette.

John was known for his big laugh, outgoing personality, loving heart, and incredible generosity. John was the ultimate people-person and will be missed greatly by his many friends and family.

John's viewing will be held on Thursday, August 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E Third St, Williamsport PA 17701. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the St. John Neumann Regional Academy scholarship fund, 900 Penn St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

John Ryan Brewery will be closed to the public all day Friday, August 25 to celebrate John's life.

To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.