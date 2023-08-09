Cogan Station, Pa. — John M. Weaver, 61, of Cogan Station passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Born June 19, 1962 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Jack A. Weaver, Sr. and Beverly L. (Winder) Weaver. He married Susan (Fultz) Weaver on August 21, 1982 and together they shared 41 years creating a beautiful life.

John graduated from Williamsport Area High School and was employed by Stroehmann Bakeries (Bimbo) for almost 40 years.

John loved his family so much. He loved going to reunions and reminiscing about the past with family and good friends. Together with the boys or friends, John and Sue did extensive traveling around the country. He vowed never to drive to Yellowstone again, but there they went, again. He liked to just sit on a rock and watch the wildlife. Most of all he loved fly fishing. Whether in Alaska, Yellowstone, or his favorite place at camp on Kettle Creek. He was the most patient person when it came to teaching his sons and grandchildren and wife the art of fly fishing.

He was a member of the former Church of the Savior, Williamsport, and most recently Messiah Lutheran Church, South Williamsport.

John is survived by his wife Susan Weaver and their two sons, John M. Weaver, Jr. (Trish) and Christopher Weaver (Starr); three grandchildren, Logan, Kaylee, and Averi; siblings, Susan Garison (Bob) and Ken Weaver (Kim); many wonderful Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; and his beagles Gracie and Stella.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack A. Weaver, Jr. and five infant siblings.

John was so looking forward to retiring next year so he could go fishing anytime he wanted. Our suggestion to all of you is: Live your dreams today, don’t wait till tomorrow, because tomorrow may never come.

A funeral service to honor John’s life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 14 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 South Howard Street, South Williamsport. Burial will be in North Bend Cemetery, North Bend. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 13 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Kettle Creek Hose Co., 1 Firehouse Lane, Cross Fork, PA 17729.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

