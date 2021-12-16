Cogan Station -- John M. "Morgan" Barlet or better known as "Pappy" or "Big Ears" to his family, 71, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his wife Faith N. (Conrad) Barlet with whom they would have celebrated 51 years of marriage on Jan. 30.

Born Oct. 29, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Daniel and Anna (Fowler) Barlet.

John was formerly employed at J.K. Rishel Furniture and later retired from Stroehmann’s Bakery after 38 years. John was a member of the American Legion Post 1, VFW Post # 7863, DuBoistown, and former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #145, South Williamsport. John enjoyed puzzle books, gardening, bowling, tennis, and was an avid New York Jets football fan. Most of all John loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children, Shane D. Barlet of Cogan Station, Beth A. Casella of South Williamsport, and Danielle N. Barlet of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Jake and Ryan Casella and Amir and Karima Beckett; a brother, Carl Barlet of Linden; and three sisters, Carol and Cindy Barlet both of Hepburnville, and Sandy Barlet of Montoursville.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy Mausoleum.

