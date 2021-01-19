Williamsport -- John M. Burleigh, 37, of Williamsport lost his battle to muscular dystrophy Saturday, January 16, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born September 24, 1983 in St. Mary’s, Wisconsin, he is a son of Donald “Dutch” and Joan Burleigh of Williamsport.

John enjoyed going to family gatherings, picnics, Crosscutters baseball games, car rides and Knoebels. He was a fan of video games and playing music all day long. His enjoyable times were spent on the family deck, watching animals, and decorating his home for any holiday.

John’s kindness and care for family and friends made a deep impression on the minds and hearts of all who knew him. He was an inspiration who lived life to the best of his ability and taught others to live life to its fullest no matter the hand you are dealt.

Surviving in addition to his father and mother of Williamsport are his siblings, Robert Burleigh (Barbara) of Newfield N.Y., Cindy Sanner (Tim) of Hughesville, Charlotte Klingle (Jamie ) of Berkshire N.Y., Michael Burleigh (Beth) of Whitney Point, N.Y.; step brother-in-law, Rodney Starr of Williamsport; his aunts and uncles, Sharon Ash, Duane Burleigh (Cathie), Samuel Burliegh (Beth) and Leanne Wheeland (Butch);four nieces, one nephew, special cousins, Steve and Daniel Awalt, many extended family members and beloved black labs Patches and Pyper.

He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Denise Starr.

A funeral service to honor the life of John will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Bayada Nurses and Doctors who have shown John remarkable care and friendship through the years.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.