Montoursville -- John M. Blaker, 56, of Montoursville died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 10, 1965 in Montgomery, he was a son of the late David L. Blaker and Carol L. (Clark) Blaker, of Muncy. On Sep. 14, 2002, he married the former Linda Sue Kinney, who survives. Together they celebrated 19 years of marriage.

John was a 1983 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He served honorably with the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic for 15 years. During his enlistment, John visited many destinations including two trips across the big pond. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked at Walmart, Aramark, Williamsport and currently at the White Deer Treatment Center.

With a love of the outdoors, he enjoyed doing yard work, playing volleyball, camping and spending the weekends traveling, especially to Cape May, N.J. He was fond of jigsaw puzzles, flea markets, thrift stores and helping out with the 9/11 motorcycle run. John loved family gatherings, especially spending time with his nieces and nephews and was known for his chocolate cupcakes.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Blaker, of Muncy and Terry and Leona Blaker, of Hughesville; an aunt, Mary Alice Taylor, of Williamsport; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lissa Kinney, of Montgomery, Melody and Ken Hollenbach, of Allenwood and Doug and Pam Kinney, of Montgomery; 15 nieces and nephews; and 29 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Brokaw officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

