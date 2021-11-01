Montgomery -- John Leon Morey, 82, of Montgomery died Friday, October 29, 2021 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born June 12, 1939 in Greenwich, N.Y., he was the son of the late Leon John and Florence Catherine (Dunlap) Morey. On Aug. 5, 1988, he married the former Laurie Diehl, who survives. Together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.

John was a graduate of Greenwich High School, N.Y. He served in the Army National Guard with the 205th Battalion at Ft. Bragg, N.Y. John graduated from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College, where he received a diesel mechanic degree. For many years he worked in construction, then at the former Watsontown Foundry.

He was a member of Clinton Baptist Church, Montgomery.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and working on cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are nine children, Leon Morey, of Montgomery, Doris (James) Hartley, of Watsontown, Brenda (Joseph) Diehl, of Elimsport, Shirley Morey, of Montgomery, Florence “Gidget” (Tim) Beaver, of Elimsport, Elmer Morey, of Hughesville, Mark (Angela) Diehl, of Montgomery, Grace Morey, of Hughesville and Johnboy Morey, of Montgomery; a sister, Grace Snell, of Schaghticoke, N.Y.; 35 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Wayne Eugene Morey; a daughter, Tracy Ann Morey; a sister, Eleanor Gray; two brothers, Carl Hogan and Larry Priest; two grandsons, Ryan Morey and John Leon Wayne Morey; and a great-grandson, Trent Michael Diehl.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. The funeral service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 62 State Rt. 54, Montgomery, with his minister, Pastor David Jacobs, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

