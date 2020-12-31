Muncy -- John L. Vanatta, 87, of Muncy passed away Monday evening, December 28, 2020 at the Muncy Place.

He was born May 21, 1933 in Williamsport, a son of the late George and Sarah (Sheets) Vanatta.

John was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. John enjoyed his time serving on both the USS Columbus–74 and later on the USS Des Moines CA-134.

Early in life he worked as a mechanic on large trucks and more recently at the former Sears store in the Lycoming Mall.

John enjoyed fixing things and helping people with their projects. He loved to go ATV riding and watching the wildlife around his home in the Muncy Hills, where he lived with his friend, Patricia Dugan.

He is survived by a sister, Hazel Benfer, of Milton.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Vanatta and George “Sonny” Vanatta Jr. and two sisters, Lois Feaster and Ann Vanatta in infancy.

Services will be held privately. Burial will be held in the Harleton Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

