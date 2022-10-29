Watsontown — John L. St. Clair, 71, of Delaware Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home.

Born December 7, 1950, he was the son of the late Clarence St. Clair and Annebelle (Pursel) Temple, of Mifflinburg. On December 7, 1984, he married the former Debra "Debbie" A. Bickel, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.

John was a graduate of Milton High School. He worked at Stricks in Washingtonville, and later retired from Lear, Milton in 2013. John attended Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all of his farm animals. John also loved butchering and putting out a large garden.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his, one son: John W. St. Clair and his wife Breanne, of Danville; two daughters: Christine M. Koser and her husband Bryan, of Milton, and Jennifer A. Whalen and her husband Keith, of Washingtonville; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brothers: Larry (Patricia) St. Clair, of Riverside, and Stanley (Pauline) St. Clair, of Mifflinburg; and one step-brother: Charles St. Clair, of Bloomsburg.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandson: Bryan Deibert; two brothers: Dennis and Robert St. Clair; and one sister: Virginia Bowersox.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jason King officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in his memory be made to his church, or to the Bryan Deibert Scholarship Fund, in care of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

