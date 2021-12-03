Williamsport -- John L. Selleck, Sr., 71, of Williamsport died Wednesday December 1, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport with his family by his side.

John was born December 4, 1949 in Williamsport. He retired from Watsontown Trucking as a truck driver. John enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Fay E. (Wither) Selleck; two sons, John Selleck, Jr. (Tammy) of Cogan Station and Bryan Selleck (Lauren) of Montana; siblings, Lawrence Selleck of Jersey Shore, Felicia Fields of Williamsport, Marie Stanford of Florida, Therese Majewski of Norristown, and Germaine Sylvain of Virginia; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Z. Germaine and Edward Stanford and his father and step-mother, Ronald and Annette Selleck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday December 9 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street, with Rev. David W. Bechtel as celebrant.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Selleck, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



