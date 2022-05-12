Williamsport -- John L. Kvalkauskas,91, of Pittston, formerly of Loyalsock Twp., died Monday, May 9, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Ann (Baker) Kvalkauskas on January 30, 2003.

Born October 18, 1930 in Bloomsburg, he was a son of the late Paul and Victoria (Thompson) Kvalkauskas.

John served his country proudly in the U.S. Army following the Korean conflict. He was the manager of McDonald’s in Loyalsock for more than 19 years.

John was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pittston and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Surviving are a son Michael I. Kvalkauskas (Tabitha) of Pittston; four grandchildren Terry J., Jr., Michael J.W., John M., and Yasmine Kvalkauskas; two great-granddaughters Tiana and Aven; and a sister-in-law Linda Baker.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son Terry J. Kvalkauskas, two brothers, two sisters, and a brother-in-law Eugene C. Baker.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, services will be private. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

