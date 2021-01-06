Muncy -- John L. Farnsworth, 87, of Muncy died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Muncy Place.

Born October 27, 1933 in Pine Summit, he was a son of the late Leroy and Ada (Fowler) Farnsworth.

John attended the Winterstein School, Millville, and would then serve his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at the former Montgomery Mills and retired in 1990 from Stroehmann’s Bakery after having worked there for 24 years. John attended Radiant Light Assembly of God Church and enjoyed genealogy, going for walks, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Cherie A. (Steve) Schwenk of Muncy; two granddaughters, Laura M. (Johnson Kanema) Schwenk and Lindsy M. Schwenk; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by four brothers, Leon Farnsworth, Harry Farnsworth, Jesse Farnsworth, and Bill Farnsworth.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville. For those attending the services, please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pine Summit Cemetery.

