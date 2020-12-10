Milton -- John Kenneth Metzler, 82, of Milton, formerly of rural Turbotville, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born February 15, 1938 in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late John B. and Elsie (Nissley) Metzler. On December 3, 1960 he married the former Arlene Dombach and they celebrated 60 years of marriage earlier this month.

He owned and operated Metzler's Garage in rural Turbotville for 36 years. He was a member and ordained Deacon of East District Mennonite Church and enjoyed photography.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene Metzler; a son-in-law, John Peachey and his wife Naomi; four grandchildren: Amy Reitenbach and her husband Anson, Travis Peachey and his wife Judith, Tyler Peachey and his wife Elisabeth, and Christian Peachey; five great-grandchildren: Allura and Alric Reitenbach and Kalea, Kynzie, and Aiden Peachey; and three sisters: Lois Hess, Miriam Hess, and Loretta Horst.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Peachey in 1995 and two brothers: Robert and Harold Metzler.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 and 2-3 p.m. Sunday at East District Mennonite Church, 71 District Road, Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Michael Sensenig officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrust to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com