South Williamsport — John K Beattie, Jr., 87, of South Williamsport died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 31, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of John K., Sr. and Caroline (Parker) Beattie. He was the loving husband of Rosa A. (Guillaume) Beattie whom he married on April 15, 1955.

John was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was the owner and operator of Carlucci Aluminum from 1973 - 1997. John was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to see many parts of the United States and Canada, and also enjoyed making stained glass. John was the proud owner of a 1940 Mercury he refurbished and went to many antique car shows. He was active in the South Williamsport Lions Club, and helped them build many handicap ramps for those in need in South Williamsport and the surrounding area. His family brought him the greatest joy in his life, especially the times spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 67 years are three children, Michael Beattie (Sharon) of South Williamsport, Diane Blazer (Stan) of Williamsport, and Karen Bean (Bill) of Cogan Station, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a brother Frank Beattie of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Beattie in 2010, and a sister Ann Marie Holtzman.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor John’s life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 West Central Ave., South Williamsport. Burial will be at a later date. In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the South Williamsport Lions Club c/o Stephanie Ardell, 544 East Seventh Ave., South Williamsport, PA 17702 or St. Lawrence Church c/o parish office 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

