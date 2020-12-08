Williamsport -- John Percy Rhoads, IV, went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 4, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him.

Born on February 18, 1960 in Corning, N.Y., he was the son of John P. Rhoads III and Patricia (Miller) Rhoads. He is preceded in death by his father and infant brother, Robert Phillip as well as his father-in-law, Jack W Bierley.

Notoriously late, his premature birth was the last time he was ever early. His parents rewarded him with a very grand name which was a bit too fancy, and so, he became Jack. Jack was raised with his siblings in Avis and enjoyed a happy childhood filled with many lifelong friends, family and wistful adventures. Jack enjoyed his school days and participated in basketball, football, track and baseball, earning many varsity letters. He graduated from Jersey Shore Area High School in 1978 and remained a proud Bulldog for life.

Jack continued his education at Lock Haven University, graduating with his Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education in 1985. Then came graduate school at Edinboro University, earning his Masters Degree in Elementary Education in 1986. At this point, Jack became a bit more serious and grew into his grand name. And so, Jack became known to many as John. John became a beloved middle school teacher in the Montgomery School District, where he remained for 20 years. He then continued his career in the Loyalsock School District, eventually earning his Principal Certification and becoming the much loved Principal at Schick Elementary School. He was a devoted and skilled educator and loved teaching his students, with great passion.

Jack married the former Stacy Bierley on June 14, 1986, and they enjoyed 34 years of devoted marriage. A bit later in life, they decided to add some excitement by adopting a baby from China. After a five year wait, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Brynn Anne Ming La. She became the light of their lives. As a family, they enjoyed traveling to Holden Beach, Canada, and Disney World. Together, they attended church, football games, dance recitals and family gatherings.

Jack had many interests throughout his life. He loved watching and playing sports and was especially fond of Penn State Football. He practiced Karate for many years, eventually earning his black belt. He loved to fish, and enjoyed numerous trips to Canada with special friends and family. Many happy memories were made and tall tales related. No one enjoyed telling a good story or a bad joke more than Jack. He was a very funny guy and enjoyed socializing with friends and colleagues. His church, Pine Street United Methodist Church, and his faith were foremost in his life. Jack enjoyed many activities with his church family and was a faithful member for over thirty years. He truly lived his faith.

Absolutely nothing was more important to Jack than his family and many friends. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Teacher, Colleague and Friend. His life was lived with love, dedication and a sense of fun; even when things weren’t going so well. He was always thankful for what he had and the time he was given. Jack was a great guy whose time was too short. Those of us who love him are forever thankful for his life and the gift we were given.

Jack is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Stacy and his precious daughter Brynn. They were his world and are his legacy. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Rhoads, of Lewisburg; his brother, Dr. David Rhoads of Highland, California; his sister and brother-in-law Leslie and Patrick Murphy, of Lewisburg; his mother-in-law Jane Bierley, of Jersey Shore; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wendy and Rick Collins, of Oval; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law John Bierley and Robin Read of Pennsdale, as well as Aunt Jean Merrill, of Lock Haven. He is further survived by his loving nieces McKenzie and Jordan Collins, and Katie, Rachael, and Annie Murphy who will forever miss their “Mean Old Uncle Jack.”

Jack leaves behind many special people to include his cousins; Greg Rhoads, of Jacksonville Florida; and Lisa Badger, of Bellefonte, along with other relatives and friends, too numerous to list, but held close within our hearts. The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas Wallace for his many years of attentive care, as well as the medical staff at Williamsport UPMC Intensive Care for their tireless efforts and compassionate care during Jack’s last days. We pray for their continued safety during this difficult time.

A public visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. In being mindful of the current pandemic, the number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited, and we kindly ask for your patience and cooperation. We ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Our staff will be on site to assist as we allow everyone to express condolences to Jack’s family at this time.

Due to current restrictions A private family memorial service to honor Jack’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 11. A live stream of the service may be viewed at www.PineStreetUMC.org under the Live Streaming Worship link. A recording of the memorial service can be found later Friday under Jack’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

The family understands that you may not be able to pay your respects in person and not being able to attend the memorial service, so we invite you to email a photo of yourself or family with your name and any condolences to office@sandersmortuary.com. We will print and place your picture on the pew for Jack’s memorial service.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be announced at a later date once restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Brynn Rhoads Educational Fund c/o Jersey Shore State Bank 300 Market St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Pine St. United Methodist Church 331 Pine St. Williamsport, PA

