Newberry -- John Patrick Kirby, Jr. formerly of Newberry, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at the age of 92.

Jack is predeceased by his mother Genevieve Moff Kirby and father John.P. Kirby in Catonsville, Maryland. Jack's father was born in Ireland. The family moved from Williamsport to Catonsville. Jack graduated from the University of Maryland. He spent a little over a year in a Catholic Seminary and chose to leave.

He was a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force during WWII. Jack retired as Director of the Parks and Recreation Department with the City of Baltimore. Jack loved his sports, particularly the Baltimore Orioles Baseball team and the Notre Dame Football team. He skied Aspen, Colorado in his younger years and played golf and tennis. Jack treasured family get togethers in the Williamsport area and Ohio; many good outings with the Moff, Kirby and Brucklacher families. A highlight for Jack was touring with the St. Mark's Chapel choir and singing in Ireland. Jack's personality was big and generous to all. He will be missed at family events.

SCITH A LIGEAN! (Irish for Rest in Peace.)

Visitation services were held September 16, 2021 at the Candle Light Funeral Home in Catonsville, Maryland with mass at St. Mark's Chapel in Catonsville and burial at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore

