Williamsport -- John "Jack" C. Hertel, Sr., 93, of Williamsport passed away at The Gatehouse on August 15, 2020, with his family at his side.

Jack was born in Ralston on February 5, 1927, a son of Howard H. and Charlotte R. "Lottie" (Ebersole) Hertel.

He was a graduate of Ralston High School and served as president of the Ralston High School Reunion Committee.

Over his working career he was a dairy farmer at HHH Dairy Farm in Ralston, and a welder with Local 520 Plumbers & Steam Fitters. He was a member of the union for over 50 years and he taught welding at the former WACC, now Penn College of Technology. John was a member of Ralston United Methodist Church.

A World War II Navy veteran, he was a life member of American Legion Post 617 in South Williamsport and a member of VFW Post 7863 in DuBoistown.

His wife of 53 years, Mary S. (Rizzo) Hertel, died June 16, 2000.

Surviving are his children and their families: Stephen H. (Beatrice) Hertel Sr. of Williamsport, Sandra L. Sharrow Desrosiers of Hanover; four grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, David Hertel of Canton, and Theodore "Ted" Hertel of Elmira, N.Y.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, John C. Hertel, Jr. in 2010; a grandson, Phillip D. Sharrow in 1995; brothers, Richard and Howard Hertel; sisters, Frances Bennett, and Vivienne Bumpus.

A graveside service at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, with Apostle Winopa Mbakop officiating. Full military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.