Williamsport, Pa. — John J. Zaby, Jr., 72, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Williamsport North. He was the loving husband of 31 years to Christine (Confer) Zaby of Williamsport.

Born August 15, 1950, in Bethesda, Maryland, he was a son of the late John J. Zaby, Sr. and Marie (Anderson) Zaby. John was retired from the City of Williamsport. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and taking nature walks in the woods. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, John Perry; daughter, Renee Woodley; step-daughter, Christine Finnerty; step-son, William Dincher III; two sisters, Carol Lepley and Karen Plankenhorn; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his brother, James Perry.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

