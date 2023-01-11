South Williamsport, Pa. — John J. Notor, 65, of South Williamsport passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

John was born in Williamsport on Aug. 17, 1957, a son of the late James H. "Harry" Notor and Kaye S. (Hawker) Notor.

He was a member of the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish, and had owned John Notor General Contractor and Building. John was an outdoorsman and a member of the NRA; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting. His best times were spent at the family cabin in English Center with family, especially his grandchildren. John used to play in the West Branch Tennis League.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kathryn L. Niklaus. They have been a couple for 45 years and celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022. John is also survived by his son, Thomas Notor and daughter, Marissa Notor, both of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Kayleigh Notor-Smith and Elijah Hart; sisters, Deborah Williams, of Enola, and Denise N. Waldman, of Williamsport; brothers, Tomas (Kathy) Notor, of Cogan Station and Timothy (Les) Notor, of Robinsville, N.J.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Family and friends are invited to a gathering at the parish center following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

