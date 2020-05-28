Hughesville -- John J. McGraw, 60, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.

John was born on October 10, 1959 in Nanticoke and was the son of the late Harold Francis McGraw, Sr. and the late Joan Marie (Schwatka) McGraw.

After 24 years of dedicated service to our country, John proudly retired from the Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant.

Post-retirement John continued working and spent the last 5 years at Halliburton Co. where he was the Materials Coordinator Supervisor.

John was a very creative, active individual who had a variety of interests. John was a very talented guitar and bass player and played in numerous bands throughout his musically gifted life. John was also a lifelong student and coach of the game of basketball. His enthusiasm for Duke men’s basketball had no limit. John channeled his love for the game into coaching where he volunteered for the Ashkar Elementary Girls' program for the last few years, inspiring the minds and hearts of everyone lucky enough to be a part of his team.

John’s creativity was seemingly boundless as he spent most of his life drawing, sketching, and painting. John loved, studied, and created impressionist oil paintings, among many works of art. At the time of his death John was working on replicating Two Dancers Resting, 1874, a portrait by Edgar Degas.

John was also a hunter, enjoying his time outdoors. As a person, John was kind, loyal, dependable and caring. He will be greatly missed and is irreplaceable in our hearts. We love you Pop-Pop John!!!

John is survived by his wife: Susan A. (Babb) McGraw, a daughter: Sylvia A. (William) DeWire of Hughesville, two sons: Brian J. Green of Pittsburgh, Jeremy R. Green of Denver, Colorado, a sister: Joan McGraw, four brothers: Michael J. McGraw, Harold F. McGraw, Jr., Patrick McGraw, James (Phuong) McGraw, four grandchildren: Russell M. DeWire, Soleille T. Green, Sierra C. DeWire, Paxton O. Green, nephews and nieces, Shawn McGraw, Tasha Moore, Ryan McGraw, Rebecca McGraw, Jacob Haxton, Isaac Haxton, Dedrah Hotaling, Alex McGraw, Thomas McGraw and Samuel McGraw.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.