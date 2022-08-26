Jersey Shore — John J. Cole, 77, of Jersey Shore died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home.

Born September 3, 1944 in Kingston, he was a son of the late Major Thomas J. and Second Lieutenant Elizabeth “Bessie” (Howells) Cole.

John graduated from B. Reed Henderson High School in 1962. He proudly served his country in Vietnam with the United States Army. An army family, his father was extremely proud that John had received top level clearance and worked in communications. John was a member of the VFW Billy O. Brandt Post #5859, Jersey Shore where he served as an officer and as a part of the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

John was a corrections officer for SCI Graterford and retired from SCI Dallas, Luzerne County in 1998.

He enjoyed building model trains and cars and was an avid reader. John had a special place in his heart for animals and Dodge vehicles, but nothing compared to the love he had for his family. John took great pride in his daughters and grandchildren, spoiling them every chance he found.

His stubborn personality could never outshine the heart of gold. As a generous family man he went above and beyond to provide for those he loved.

Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer Ayers (Geoffrey) and Karen Fletcher (Jonathan); four grandchildren, Malcolm and Amelia Iris Ayers, and Cole and Cordelia Rose Fletcher; sisters, Kathleen Riegel (Ted) and Marian Cole; a special niece, Tarra Rehounek; a treasured great niece, Alexus Rehounek; his former wife, Donna Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eleanor Lily Ayers and brother, Thomas G. Cole.

A funeral service to honor John’s life will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, September 1, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. A viewing will be held 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders. Private burial will be held in Indiantown Gap.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to a foundation very close to his heart, Ellie's Heart Foundation, 750 Belmont Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

