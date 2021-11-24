Williamsport -- John H. Skoog, 67, of Williamsport was led by angels to Heaven with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Anne E. (Herr) Skoog.

Born Oct. 23, 1954 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John W. and Janis L. (Crider) Skoog.

John was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and was a member of New Covenant Full Gospel Church. He retired from Stroehmann Bakeries and had over 50,000 volunteer hours at the Williamsport Hospital in the operating room’s waiting room. John was a former member of the garden club and enjoyed reading his Bible and cooking.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his niece, Missy Skoog of Montoursville, a great-niece, and a great-nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Scott A. and Donald W. Skoog.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to New Covenant Full Gospel Church 342 Broad St # 2, Montoursville, Pa., 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

