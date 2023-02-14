Williamsport, Pa. — John H. Cerquozzi, 95, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at home.

Born August 4, 1927 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Henry and Lucille (Esposito) Cerquozzi.

John attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII and the Korean War, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. He worked for the railroad and was also a commercial driver for the family business, and later retired from Fed Ex. John was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He was awarded a Dream Flight experience, honoring him as being a true American hero.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Larson (Gary) and Danna Morgan; sisters, Ester Salmon (Jim) and Marie Steumpfle; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a son, a daughter, and three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 441 Walnut St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held from 9 - 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the Portico at church.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Cerquozzi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.