Williamsport -- John H. Bower, 90, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born Dec. 31, 1930 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Clarence William and Olive Caroline (Willits) Bower.

At the age of 18, John enlisted in the U.S. Army in Oct. 1948 and served his country honorably while overseas. He was honorably discharged in June 1952. In 1953 he met the love of his life and in 1954 he married Norma D. (Drawbaugh) Bower and was married 62 years until the death of his wife on May 21, 2016. They had two sons, J. David Bower (Celia) of Laporte and Steven H. Bower (Beth) of Mifflinburg and daughter Carol A. McPhee (John) of South Carolina.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren Josh, Seth, Tom (Erin), Cory, Kent (Karissa), Dunkan (Kayla), Ryan and Evan; six great-grandchildren Jarron, Tate, Lorado, Breza, Angel and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Harry, Edward, Robert, David and Thomas Bower and a sister Constance R. Irvin.

John worked various jobs until he accepted a job with the Williamsport Police Department. He worked as a patrolman for six years and was promoted to the rank of Detective (Sgt.) and continued as a detective until he retired in 1984.

He was a faithful Christian and a member of the Garden View Church of Christ. He sang in the Chapelaires Gospel Quartet for many years and was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge. John enjoyed traveling, picnics along Pine Creek with family, fishing, woodworking and walking on the bike path.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Garden View Church of Christ 1941 Princeton Ave, Williamsport, Pa., 17701 or to Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant Street Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



