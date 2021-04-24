Loyalsock Twp. -- John G. “Jack” Mapstone, 79, of Loyalsock Township passed away April 21, 2021.

Surviving is his wife Michele “Mickey” Wise Mapstone; they were married in 1986 in Sudbury, Mass.

Born in Philadelphia on April 5, 1942, he was the son of the late James H. and Vonda “Bunny” (Florey) Mapstone.

Jack was a 1960 graduate of South Williamsport High School, where he played football his freshman, sophomore and junior years, earning a letter. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and received a BA degree in biology from Lycoming College. Jack also received a master’s degree in counseling from Millersville University and attended Penn State in educational administration.

He began his career teaching biology at the Roosevelt Junior High School, then was a guidance counselor at Roosevelt before spending the remainder of 30 some years as a guidance counselor at Williamsport High School. He was in charge of the college board testing for the region for a number of years.

In his spare time, he painted houses with Skip Hunsinger, painting contractor for many years. Jack loved doing landscaping and restoring houses. He and his wife Mickey restored seven houses, mostly in Lewisburg. They were a good pair, since she was an art teacher and a professional artist.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School. Later in life, he was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Jack and Mickey were thankful for being able to go on cruises and fly to Bermuda four times. They loved to vacation there. Jack and Mickey’s latest joy was to move into a condo at Beckett Estates and enjoy interacting with their new neighbors, especially Dear Meemer “Sweetie.”

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Chris) Dugan, Williamsport; step-children, Dorri Herrmann, Lydia Dommel, and Billy Herrmann; seven grandchildren, Jenna and Max Dugan, Willy, Wyatt Herrmann, Connor and David Dommel and Matthew Smith; his first wife, Judith Mapstone, longtime friend, Sam Belle and Snuffy and Hazel, his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his twin brother, James H. Mapstone and his sister, JoAnn Mincemoyer.

A memorial service to honor Jack will be held at noon Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 West Fourth St., Williamsport. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. We ask that you please wear a face mask and social distance as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

