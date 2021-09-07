Cogan Station -- John F. Richards, 65, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

John was born in Williamsport on December 5, 1955, a son of the late Paul O. and Frances D. (Wurster) Richards.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School. He was also a graduate of Williamsport Area Community College's welding program. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Nimitz. Recently retired, John had previously worked at High Steel Structures LLC as a welder. John was a member of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed trains (both of the model and real-life varieties), military history, and his beloved cat, Mocha. He was a frequent visitor to English's Model Railroad Supply.

Surviving is his wife, Jean M. (Bausinger) Richards. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on August 25, 2021. In addition, John is survived by his children, Angela E. (Joshua) Brumbaugh of Johnstown and Adam P. Richards of Cogan Station; brothers Jacob A. (Michele) Richards and Steven P. Richards both of Jersey Shore; and a sister, Carol J. (Kim) Brennan of Davenport, Iowa

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9 from 10-11 a.m. at Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, 656 West Creek Rd, Cogan Station, PA 17728. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Salladasburg Cemetery with military honors accorded by Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in John's name be made to the Investment Fund of Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church.

Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements.




