Westport, Pa. — John F. Kurutz, Sr., 71, of Westport, Pa. passed away, Friday, April 21, 2023 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

John was born in Renovo, Pa. on June 23, 1951 to the late Michael and Sylvia (Marino) Kurutz. He was a 1969 graduate of Bucktail High School and was a Veteran serving with the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia. He was married May 27, 1972 to Judy (Bilby) Kurutz who survives. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past May.

John worked for Piper Aircraft in South Renovo until its closing and retired from Dominion Transmission in Leidy, Pa. Some of John's interests involved being on the Bucktail Medical Center Hospital Board for many years. He was also the caretaker at the Drury's Run cemetery. The greatest joy John had was going all around town and beyond to gather recycling. You would always see John in his old Ford with a load of scrap metal.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy, are two sons: John Kurutz, Jr., of Baltimore, Maryland and James (Debb) Kurutz of Mill Hall. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Kurutz who passed in 2020. John loved his four Grandchildren: Mario, Mackenzie, Joseph, and Katelyn and one Great-Grandson, Lincoln. John is also survived by three brothers, Michael, Paul, and Frank, and was preceded in death by a brother, George.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church 925 Huron Avenue Renovo, PA with celebrant Rev. Joseph Orr. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hyner, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories may be made at www.Gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.