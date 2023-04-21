John F. Harvey, Jr., 92, of Castanea was called home by the The Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Born January 24, 1931 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late John F. Harvey Sr. and Marguerite Miller Harvey.

John was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School in 1948 then entered the Army Air Force, serving in the United States and overseas. After returning home he then married Jane Loretta Bittner on October 10, 1953, they shared 69 years before Jane was called home by the LORD in 2022. Together they raised five children who each chose JESUS CHRIST as their LORD before leaving home. John was preceded in death by a brother, James L. Harvey.

Surviving are their children James (Deb) Harvey of Connecticut, Cathy (Doug) Winslow of Blanchard, Robert (Joy) Harvey of Ohio and Scott (Lisa) Harvey of State College. One son John (Heath) was called home by the LORD on September 3, 2021. Eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren

Memorial Services for John F. Harvey will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm in the Lock Haven First Church of Christ 330 N. Vesper St. Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to the services. Officiating will be Pastor Matthew Kinley of the church.

Private interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name can be made to the Lock Haven First Church of Christ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts & memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page

