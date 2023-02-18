South Williamsport, Pa. — John F. Haefner, 100, of South Williamsport passed away on Feb. 16, 2023 at Leighton Place.

Born on August 29, 1922 in Williamsport, he was the son of John A. and Elizabeth (Hochreiter) Haefner.

He was married to the former E. Jane Ringler. They celebrated their 74th anniversary on September 21, 2022. He was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church.

He graduated from the former St. Mary’s High School in 1940 and attended Swarthmore College and Regis College in Denver, CO. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 during WWII and served with the 42nd infantry Division in France, Germany, and Austria. He assisted in the liberation of the infamous Dachau Concentration Camp.

He retired from Bell Telephone Co. and AT&T in 1984 after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the WAT Federal Credit Union for 26 years. He did volunteer work for the Troop 35 Boy Scout Committee, The North Central Sight Services and the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of the 4th Degree, Knights of Columbus, the 42nd Rainbow Division Veterans Association, the American Legion, Post 1 and the Telephone Pioneers. His hobbies were gardening and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Stephen R. (Calleen), Michael P. and John J. (Michelle), nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William E., Louis F., and Robert L. Haefner, and sister, Mary C. McGee.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, Feb. 20 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at the funeral home, with his pastor, Rev. Glenn E. McCreary, officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Lawrence Building Fund, c/o St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701 or North Central Sight Services, 2121 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.