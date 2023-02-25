Montoursville, Pa. — John F. Fowler III of Montoursville died unexpectedly Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Born April 26, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John and Evalyn Fowler.

He was a graduate of Loyalsock High School Class of 1977 and was a jack of all trades. John worked as a plumber for the UA Local 520 and was most recently employed by Miele Entertainment.

John was an outgoing, social, and friendly guy who you could find playing Santa Claus around Christmas. He has a knack for collecting antiques and restoring antique cars. John enjoyed spending time the American Legion Post 1, the Sons of Italy, Moose Lodge, and the Newberry Independent Polish Club.

Surviving are three siblings, Reca and Christopher Fowler of Montoursville and Polly Muthler of Williamsport; his significant other Bonnie Gray; a nephew Chad Saffel; a niece Brandy Saffel and his beloved dog, Seamus.

In keeping with his wishes services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

