Williamsport -- John F. Eck passed peacefully on April 2, 2022. John was born on March 8, 1933 in Williamsport Pa., son of the late Charles and Agnes (Albert) Eck.

John served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. It was while he was in the Air Force that he learned how to cook for and serve large crowds. Those skills served him well as he later spent 25 years working in food service at Lycoming College. John loved his time at the college, particularly during basketball season when he would travel with the team, keeping stats for his favorite Warriors.

On November 8, 1958, John married Roberta Jenkins. Together, they raised their three daughters with the same values that they held dear. Throughout their 62 years of marriage, each cared for the other with love and compassion.

Throughout his life, John was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. There was no job too small for John – he enjoyed serving others whether through making soup for church fundraising events or collecting used aluminum cans that the Knights would sell, John took pride in helping others.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, their beloved daughter, Diane Pray, his sisters Josephine Letscher & Rosemary Eck, and his brothers Thomas Eck, Carl Eck & David Eck. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Lori (Curt) Schmader and Jan (David) Bigelow, both of Alexandria Va.; grandchildren, Ian Donnelly of New Orleans La., Sarah Bigelow of Seattle Wash., and Dylan Schmader of Alexandria Va., sisters Rita Lane of Norfolk Va., Marjorie Kriner of Bloomsburg Pa., Elaine Dunne of McHenry Il., as well as sister-in-law Carol Eck of Kathleen, Ga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 100 Walnut St., Montoursville with Rev. Michael McCormick officiating Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Montoursville Pa.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



