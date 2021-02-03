Montoursville -- John Edward Reidy of Montoursville passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021.

A resident of Lycoming County since his birth to the late John P. and Helen (Hanshaw) Reidy in 1925, he has blessed his family and friends with 95 years of playful harassment and agitating.

He was a 1943 graduate of Williamsport High School. Following his graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II, John served proudly for 39 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves and earned numerous medals and honors for the service to his country.

For 25 years John worked in the Department of Corrections with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. After retirement he enjoyed being a Loyalsock School District bus driver. John was a member of F. & A. M. Eureka Lodge #335, Montoursville serving as Grandmaster. He volunteered at Williamsport Hospital and was a regular blood donor.

He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where he taught adult Sunday school for many years and made sure church services were recorded for shut-ins. John could often be found chaperoning the Montoursville High School Band where his role included serving up pizza and hot chocolate for Friday night football games. He was an avid bowler in Williamsport for over 60 years, passing on his love for bowling to his family.

John married his loving wife Evelyn (McElroy) Reidy in March of 1974 and they shared 26 years together before her passing on August 31, 2000.

Surviving are his children, Richard A. Reidy (Donna) of Williamsport, Timothy M. Reidy of Kissimmee, FL and Kirsty E. Reidy of League City, Texas; a step-daughter, Brethena McElroy of Montoursville; 10 grandchildren/step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, John E. Reidy, Jr.; a brother, Carl E. Reidy; and the mother of his sons, Betty (Kreitz) Reidy.

A memorial service to honor the life of John will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to F. &.A.M. Eureka Lodge #335, 354 Broad Street, Montoursville PA 17754.

Online condolences may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.