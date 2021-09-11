Williamsport -- John E. “Jack” Paucke, 88, of Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born March 11, 1933 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Albert J., Sr. and Delores E. (Hannen) Paucke.

Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Barbara J. (Brennan) Paucke, whom he married October 17, 1953.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Kim (John) Imrisek, Kristi (James) Baker, Jon (Kay) Paucke, and Marc Graves; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ellen Parks and Jean Hostrander, and three brothers, Harold, Gary, and Albert, Jr. Paucke.

Jack graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1952 where he was well-known as a star basketball player. After graduation, he attended Williamsport Area Community College to earn his certificate as a plumber and pipefitter. Jack worked for Pullman Power Products for 40 years, bending pipe with the increment bender and was a member of the Local 520 Union. Jack shared his love for all things Notre Dame with his family and friends. He treasured his Blue and Gold Illustrated, which he called, “the bible.” He would never miss an opportunity to watch the Yankees on T.V. and he loved to kick back in his recliner to watch a PGA match. Jack loved to sing and had the most amazing voice. He showed his creative side through drawing and storytelling. Jack adored his family and loved spending time together.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

In lieu of flowers and in Jack’s honor, please make donations to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

