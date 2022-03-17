South Williamsport -- John E. Giacomi, 60, of South Williamsport died Monday, March 14, 2022.

Born June 29, 1961 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John A. and Saundra L. (Hess) Giacomi.

John worked locally as a self-employed contractor and could often be found wearing his stilts to do what he did best. John enjoyed swimming, working on cars, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR. The best times John had were those spent with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife Tracey L. (Bloom) Giacomi whom he married June 7, 2014; nine children John M Giacomi (Lisa) of Williamsport, Morgan M. Holmes (Timothy) of Williamsport, Ashley N. Giacomi of Montoursville, Bryan N Giacomi of Williamsport, Chelsea Cohick (Michael) of Salladasburg, Bridget M. Grier (Oscar) of Williamsport, Ambra M Allen (Bradley) of Phillipsburg, Nickolas I. Allen of Morrisdale, and Janelle M. McGonigal of Williamsport, 21 grandchildren, and two sisters April L. Wilk (Thomas) of Elimsport, and Tammy L. Giacomi of Crystal River, Florida.

A funeral service to honor the life of John will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Burial will be private.

Online condolences and financial contributions to assist the family with final expenses may be made on John’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

