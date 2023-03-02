Williamsport, Pa. — John E. Fischer, Jr., 77, of Williamsport died on February 27, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

John was born in Williamsport on March 27, 1945, the first son to John E. Sr. and Frances L. (Sponhouse) Fischer.

He attended St. Boniface School, the former St. Mary’s High School, and graduated from South Williamsport High School. After graduating, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later worked for many years at Keystone Friction Hinge until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia and was a life member of the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming Co.

John was an avid outdoorsman, and loved fishing and hunting. He would do anything to help a friend.

In addition to his mother Frances, of South Williamsport, John is survived by his sisters Ann (John) Ward of Sanford, Florida and Jane F. (Joseph) Chadek of Omaha, Nebraska; brothers Gary (Karen) Fischer and Eric (Elizabeth) Fischer, both of Williamsport; many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father and brother, William D. Fischer.

The family will receive friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701, on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 12 - 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Fischer, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

