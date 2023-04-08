Jersey Shore, Pa. — John Duke Fravel, Sr., 84, of Jersey Shore passed away at his residence early Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023.

He was born in Phillipsburg April 26, 1938, a son to Harold B. Sr. and Leona (Perks) Fravel. He was a 1956 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, got his Bachelor’s Degree from Lock Haven State College, and a Master’s Degree from the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Duke married the former Carol Ritter in May of 1960 in Jersey Shore, and she survives.

He was employed as a teacher of mathematics (department head), science, and technology in the Jersey Shore School District for over 35 years, retiring in 1993. He was also a devoted Jersey Shore athletics coach of football, basketball, and tennis. This spanned a period of 5 decades. Duke was also a talented musician, playing trombone with the Fairplay Brass and the Trinity United Methodist Ensemble. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church and was at one time very active in prison ministries.

Besides his wife Carol, he is survived by three daughters: Suzanne Dubinin (Peter) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Betsy Klub (David) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Cecilia Wyant (Dana) of Millsboro, Delaware; three sons: J. Duke Fravel Jr. (Lori) of Selinsgrove, Christopher Fravel (Corrine) of Jersey Shore, and Steven Fravel (Daria) of Jersey Shore. There are 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by a brother, Harold B. Fravel Jr. (Betsy) of Jersey Shore and a sister, Leona Duty (Robert) of Loyalsock. He was predeceased by a brother, William Fravel and a daughter, Mary Ruth Fravel.

Duke’s family will have a private visitation at their convenience. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Jersey Shore Cemetery with Reverend Gary Sanford of Ethnos360 (formerly New Tribes Mission) officiating. A memorial service conducted by Reverend James F. Larkin will follow immediately at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore.

To leave your fondest memories or condolences please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Duke’s family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the Shore Diner and its staff for their patience and kindness, especially Rachel, Jamie, and Joyce. His family suggests contributions may be made to the Church of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of John Fravel, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.