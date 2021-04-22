Williamsport -- John D. Mullinex, II, 62, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Monday, April 19, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 28, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John D. Mullinex, Sr. and Martha Cupp.

John was a 1977 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended W.A.C.C. He was most recently employed by Bailey Controls.

A loving person, John was full of compassion, patriotism and was always there to help someone in need. He was a self-taught computer man who enjoyed technology and often fixed computers for himself and others. John enjoyed the time spent with his family, creating memories that will forever be cherished. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, pap and pappy.

Surviving is his loving wife of 33 years, Cathleen (Faux) Mullinex whom he married July 23, 1987; a daughter, Christa Shannon (Wayne Mosteller) of Williamsport; four granddaughters, Tatyana, Aubryana, Alex and Adora; sisters, Sharon Emick (Clint) and Linda Mullinex; step-mother, Ann Mullinex; a beloved dog, Julie; several nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael T. Shannon.

A celebration of life to honor John will be held Saturday, April 24, from 12 - 3 p.m. on Anthony Street, Williamsport.

Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the Lycoming County Children's Development Center, 641 Walnut Street, Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

