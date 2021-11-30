Avis -- John D. Crossen, 59, of Avis, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport after an 8 year battle with prostate cancer.

He was married to the former Kimberly C. (Cowles) on April 29, 1989 and who survives.

John was born on December 16, 1961 in Bellefonte and was the son of the late John S. and Mary (Martin) Crossen. He graduated high school in 1980 and then received his Associate Degree from Penn College in HVAC. He served with the U.S. Navy Reserves. John worked at Lock Haven University as a boiler technician for 20 years and retired in 2018. He loved riding his motorcycle and restoring old bikes. He enjoyed kayaking both for fun and competitively. He cajoled everyone around him to live well.

In addition to his wife Kimberly, he is survived by two sons; J. Richard Crossen of Mill Hall and David P. Crossen of Avis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Clark P. Crossen.

There will be a memorial mass 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday December 11, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

